Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. Benchmark decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.82.

Shares of PZZA opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. Papa Johns International has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,736,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,204,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 232,177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after purchasing an additional 166,246 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

