Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Up 207.3% in July

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,100 shares, an increase of 207.3% from the July 15th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pantheon Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:PTHRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 340,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,779. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pantheon Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

