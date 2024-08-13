Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider John Burgess Acquires 50,003 Shares

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider John Burgess bought 50,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £153,009.18 ($195,364.12).

John Burgess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pantheon International alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, John Burgess bought 78,504 shares of Pantheon International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £237,082.08 ($302,709.50).

Pantheon International Stock Performance

LON PIN traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 307 ($3.92). 939,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,804. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,075.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 311.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 318.39. Pantheon International PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 336 ($4.29).

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.