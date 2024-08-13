Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.95. 35,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. Palomar has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,930.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,216 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 375,455.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 33,791 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

