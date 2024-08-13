Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Short Interest Update

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 36,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PSBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:PSBD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. 2,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $9,713,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

