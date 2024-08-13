PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $981.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. PACS Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PACS Group Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PACS traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 316,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,399. PACS Group has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PACS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on PACS Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACS Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.