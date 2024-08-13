Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.33. 294,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,499. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day moving average of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.