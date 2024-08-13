Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of PCFBY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

