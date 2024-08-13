Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of PCFBY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Basin Shipping
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.