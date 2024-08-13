Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Down 88.0% in July

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Orica Price Performance

Shares of Orica stock remained flat at $11.21 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Orica has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

