Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Down 88.0% in July

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Orica Price Performance
Shares of Orica stock remained flat at $11.21 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Orica has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $12.70.
About Orica
