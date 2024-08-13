Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.20

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 79661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.40.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

