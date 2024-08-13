OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $33.24 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $33.24 million and $6.43 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00035678 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

