OMG Network Market Cap Hits $32.15 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $32.15 million and $6.16 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00035210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000096 BTC.

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

