Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance
NYSE:ECO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. 26,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.82 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $36.69.
Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 32.84%. On average, analysts predict that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Okeanis Eco Tankers
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.
