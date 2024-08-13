Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 79,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.