Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,696,000. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,462 shares of company stock worth $21,238,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $166.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $393.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.