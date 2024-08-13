NXM Hits 1-Day Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010563 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.38 or 0.99989108 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007698 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012160 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00056479 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

