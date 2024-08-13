Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NPV opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

