Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 16,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $199,989.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,524.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 730.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,536 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 476,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 204,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of NAD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,103. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

