Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NQP opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,816.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,170,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,047,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

