Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.35. 1,622,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,847. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

