NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) vs. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Head-To-Head Analysis

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get NSTS Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NSTS Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $5.18 million 10.59 -$3.96 million ($0.88) -11.73 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 0.00 $13.81 million $2.19 N/A

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp -59.99% -5.61% -1.70% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSTS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for NSTS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSTS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.