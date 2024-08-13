Northland Power (NPI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$684.27 million.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$23.40 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

