Northeast Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,293 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,122,000 after purchasing an additional 732,321 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,218,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,276,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.53. 3,745,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

