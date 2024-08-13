Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $671,392,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,445,000 after purchasing an additional 188,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $165.85. 5,632,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,797. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $173.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average of $164.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.