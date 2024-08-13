Northeast Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $107.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,435. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

