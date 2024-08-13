Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of JWN opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,936,000 after acquiring an additional 579,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 137,094 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 820,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,661,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 661,769 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

