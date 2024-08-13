Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NRILY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,822. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

