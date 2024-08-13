Noble Family Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. 1,590,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,930. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

