Noble Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Noble Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.80. 191,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,405. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $127.80. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $99.37 and a 52 week high of $139.20.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

