NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 2.9% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 7,891,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 52,233,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Get NIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 272.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.