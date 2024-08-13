NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Up 4.5%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.98 and last traded at $77.98. Approximately 5,439,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,350,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.64.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Free Report

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

