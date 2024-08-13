Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. Nihon Kohden has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.53 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.