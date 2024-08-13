NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $117.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at $24,604,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 277,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,724,000 after buying an additional 39,457 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,555 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

