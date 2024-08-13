Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.83.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $270.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.28 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $148.01 and a one year high of $284.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.89.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

