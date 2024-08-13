My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $174,637.66

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $174,637.66 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001424 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002017 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005391 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

