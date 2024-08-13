Movano (MOVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Movano Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOVE opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Movano has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $34.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Movano in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

About Movano

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

