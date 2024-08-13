Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.74 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and $45.59 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $148.49 or 0.00245284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,295.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.75 or 0.00577725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00103689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00031424 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00035680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00071703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00068314 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

