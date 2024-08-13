MiNK Therapeutics’ (INKT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ INKT traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,109. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.07. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
