MiNK Therapeutics’ (INKT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ INKT traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,109. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.07. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MiNK Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INKT Free Report ) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

