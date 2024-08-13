Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Up 1.3%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $412.88 and last traded at $412.06. 3,538,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 20,918,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,920,047,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $9,625,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $250,032,357,000 after buying an additional 15,701,937 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $5,587,119,000. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $4,000,376,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

