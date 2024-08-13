M&G Plc Sells 1,069,147 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

M&G Plc lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,779,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,069,147 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.81% of AES worth $104,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in AES by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. 6,322,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 6.07%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AES shares. Mizuho increased their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

