M&G Plc Sells 100,346 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M&G Plc lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,635,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,346 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of M&G Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. M&G Plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $329,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Citigroup boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,108,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,511,705. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

