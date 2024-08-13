M&G Plc Reduces Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

M&G Plc decreased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,207 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned 0.11% of Ferguson worth $43,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 14.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $7.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,583. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

