M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 721,119 Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 721,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.46% of Coursera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coursera by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,927,000 after purchasing an additional 328,030 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coursera by 84.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 227,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 104,236 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Coursera by 461.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,056 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 465,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $34,077.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,033,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,203,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,919 shares of company stock valued at $164,271. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,549. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

