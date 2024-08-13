M&G Plc Purchases 97,994 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

M&G Plc boosted its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,088,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,994 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Autohome were worth $83,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Autohome by 36.3% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 72,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth $946,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Autohome by 4.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Autohome by 88.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Autohome by 3.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 197,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 435,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,230. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATHM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

