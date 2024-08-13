M&G Plc Purchases 18,985 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Braze worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,584,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $31,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 503,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 239,742 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 564,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,461. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 8,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $342,640.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 8,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $342,640.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,664 shares of company stock worth $4,351,929 over the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

