M&G Plc Invests $2.18 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.64. 803,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

