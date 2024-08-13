M&G Plc Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

M&G Plc grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.0% of M&G Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.24% of Equinix worth $174,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,187,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Equinix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 241,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $877.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $10.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $829.64. 429,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $775.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $796.14.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

