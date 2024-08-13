M&G Plc Increases Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

M&G Plc increased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,928,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461,552 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned approximately 1.05% of Kosmos Energy worth $29,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

KOS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 6,546,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

