M&G Plc Has $3.28 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

M&G Plc cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 84.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 498,382 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in HP were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 136.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 198.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,461,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,607. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

