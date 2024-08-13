M&G Plc Grows Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

M&G Plc boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,790 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 66,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,529.00 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

